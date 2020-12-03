Another Arkansas state senator has tested positive for virus

News
Posted: / Updated:

Arkansas State Senator Ronald Caldwell

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Another Arkansas state senator has tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the 14th lawmaker in the state to be infected over the past two months.

Republican Sen. Ron Caldwell said Thursday he tested positive for the virus last week and has been isolating at home. Caldwell said his wife also tested positive and is hospitalized.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette first reported on Caldwell testing positive.

Figures compiled by The Associated Press show Arkansas has had the second-largest known outbreak in a state legislature.  

A proposal last month to require Arkansas state senators to wear masks or risk losing their per diem faced resistance in the Republican-run Senate.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers