Another Arkansas state senator has tested positive for virus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Another Arkansas state senator has tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the 14th lawmaker in the state to be infected over the past two months.

Republican Sen. Ron Caldwell said Thursday he tested positive for the virus last week and has been isolating at home. Caldwell said his wife also tested positive and is hospitalized.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette first reported on Caldwell testing positive.

Figures compiled by The Associated Press show Arkansas has had the second-largest known outbreak in a state legislature.

A proposal last month to require Arkansas state senators to wear masks or risk losing their per diem faced resistance in the Republican-run Senate.