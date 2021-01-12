Another lawmaker positive after Capitol lockdown

FILE – In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider speaks during a press conference in Chicago. Schneider who was forced to go into lockdown during last week’s deadly siege at the Capitol announced Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, he has tested positive for COVID-19. Schneider has become at least the third House Democrat to announce a COVID-19 infection since the lockdown. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

CHICAGO — A Democratic congressman from Illinois who was forced to go into lockdown during last week’s deadly siege at the Capitol has tested positive for COVID-19.

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider issued a statement Tuesday saying he was “forced to spend several hours” confined with other lawmakers and is criticizing Republican members of Congress who refused to wear masks that were offered during the lockdown.

He says he’s in strict isolation and worried about the health of family members. At least two other Democrats, Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington and Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey, announced positive tests.