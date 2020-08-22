Another round of inmates get the green light for early release due to COVID-19

There were 271 admissions and 585 releases by the end of June, according to the ADC director

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Another 481 state prison inmates have been approved for early release due to COVID-19, according to state officials.

This is in addition to the 907 who have been approved earlier this year. This is something that has helped create more space to help inmates social distance.

Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADC) Solomon Graves said prison occupancy has dropped 10% since April 2020.

Solomon Graves, appointed as Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Corrections on 7/23/2020. Graves succeeded Secretary Wendy Kelley, who had overseen the department since 2015.

“They were simply waiting for that transfer eligibility date to hit so we’ll be able to move these inmates out earlier and create additional capacity for space within our facilities,” said Graves.

The inmates released early are considered non-violent offenders, but KNWA’s research found dozens of them with restraining orders against them for domestic violence. Others have had charges for violent crimes dismissed through a plea deal.

