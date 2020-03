ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On Thursday, March 19, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced restaurants and bars across the state can no longer do dine-in services, but carryout, curbside pickup, and delivery will be allowed to continue.

Fish City Grill Owner Brett Brundige said he was working on a plan on Wednesday (March 18) with both his restaurant locations, Fort Smith and Rogers, on what to do if this happens.