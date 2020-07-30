Antigen tests provide COVID-19 results in minutes

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — About 5,000 people have taken advantage of a newer faster COVID-19 test.

Antigen tests provide results in just a matter of minutes.

Since June 11, 5,000 antigen tests have been performed in Arkansas and 11% of them came back positive.

These tests however are not free like the PCR tests but they also don’t have to be shipped off to a lab.

So Governor Hutchinson said he thinks they can be beneficial.

“You don’t have to worry about going in there and having to wait two day and be negative but you’ve had to isolate during that time,” Hutchinson said.

If the antigen test comes back positive, you would still need to get PCR test to confirm the result.