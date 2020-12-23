Antioch for Youth and Family give free food to veteran families

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – One organization is making sure struggling veteran families don’t go hungry.

Each month Antioch for Youth & Family has been handing out food to Fort Smith veterans and their families.

Funding comes from the USDA approved farmers to families program.

Antioch Director Charolette Tidwell says today’s event was especially important with christmas just a few days away.

Each family was given triple the amount they would normally get.

“They’ve given so much back to us in America, so we owe them the opportunity that their Christmas is bountiful,” she said.

Today was the last distribution event for the area.

Antioch hopes to get more funds and continue the program next year.