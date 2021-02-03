Antioch for Youth and Family host pop-up food pantry

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Antioch for Youth and Family hosted a pop-up food pantry in Fort Smith.

The organization handed out 40-lb. boxes of Tyson chicken and boxes of fruit and vegetables.

Charlotte Tidwell with Antioch said she is thankful she can give back to her community during these trying times.

“It just feels wonderful, it feels wonderful. We have a whole bank of volunteers loading cars so Fort Smith in Sebastian County gets blessed again,” she said.

If you missed today’s event, don’t worry. They will be back at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Fort Smith every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

