FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Much-needed food is going to struggling veteran families in the River Valley just in time for Christmas.

Tyson Foods gave 40,000 pounds of frozen chicken, and Benton County Foods gave 20,000 eggs to the Antioch Community Pantry in Fort Smith.

This comes just a day after Tyson provided 300 cases of chicken products, and Cal-Maine Foods gave thousands more eggs.