Antioch hosts drive-thru pop up event at local park

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Families who may be struggling to keep food on the table now have a solution.

Antioch Youth and Family in Fort Smith hosted a drive-thru food bank at the Martin Luther King Park.

They gave out foods like meat, milk, and vegetables.

Director Charolette Tidwell said it is just a way to give back to the community.

“We are always excited to keep our community well-fed and so this is just something that we look forward to,” she said.

They will be hosting another drive-thru event next Wednesday, December 23 starting at 8 a.m. until noon.