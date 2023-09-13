FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Oklahoma Gas wins a breach of contract lawsuit against the BP Energy Company.

AOG filed the lawsuit in 2021. It claimed BP failed to provide the contracted amount of natural gas units to AOG during the February 2021 winter storm that struck parts of the southern United States which forced AOG to buy gas from other sources at a much higher price.

This led AOG customers to pay for the higher-priced gas as part of their monthly bills. The $18 million win will reduce the costs customers will pay moving forward.