AP projects Trump wins North Carolina, NBC says Biden to win Georgia

News

by: Jane Alvarez-Wertz

Posted: / Updated:
Washington County Election Results
Benton County Election Results
River Valley Election Results
Oklahoma Election Results
Washington County Election Results
Benton County Election Results
River Valley Election Results
Oklahoma Election Results

NBC News announced Friday afternoon that President-elect Joe Biden is the apparent winner in Georgia, picking up 16 Electoral College votes. This, despite the fact that election officials in Georgia’s 159 counties began hand counting ballots Friday morning.

Georgia state law requires one race by audited by hand and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger chose to audit the presidential race because of the tight margin. The deadline for the state to certify the results is Nov. 20.

Meanwhile on Friday, both NBC and the Associated Press declared President Donald Trump the apparent winner of North Carolina, which he won four years ago. That’s a gain of 15 electoral votes. The victory brings him to 232 electoral votes.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections announced on Friday that 75% of registered voters cast a ballot in the general election.

It has taken a week and a half after Election Day for any major media outlet to declare a winner in these states, due to absentee and provisional ballots being certified and counted.

On Saturday, Nov. 7, President-elect Joe Biden was projected as the winner after Biden crossed 270 Electoral College votes with a win in Pennsylvania. 

This is breaking news. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

After mostly successful election cycle, Sec. of State's Office still expects to discuss reform legislation

News /

GOP Sen. Lankford: Biden should receive briefings

News /

PA dead voters

News /

Arkansas has second-lowest voter turnout percentage nationally

News /

President-elect Biden pledges to protect Affordable Care Act as Supreme Court considers its fate

News /

President-elect Joe Biden delivers speech on the Affordable Care Act

News /
More Your Local Election

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers