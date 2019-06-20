Apartment and retail space development coming to downtown Springdale

There’s a major new development coming to Downtown Springdale.

Blue Crane is developing a mixed-use project in Downtown Springdale. The project is described as a 48-unit apartment building with retail space and an “all day hangout” with food and beverages.

“The space will be anchored by a new concept from Ropeswing Hospitality Group called Traveling Public,” a news release issued by the Runway Group states.

Traveling Public was announced Thursday at the Springdale Chamber of Commerce’s Invest Springdale event.

Traveling Public will be located on Emma Avenue. It’s in keeping with the Ropeswing Group’s current concepts, which include Pressroom, Preacher’s Son, Louise at Thaden Field, Record and The Holler, according to the news release.

The hangout spot is described as similar to The Holler, where guests can choose their own adventure once they enter the space.

“The space will afford the chance to work, meet, eat, hang out and more,” the news release states. “Traveling Public will also offer a ‘play’ component similar to The Holler’s full shuffleboard courts. The food and beverage program will offer all-day dining, to-go items, coffee, and a bar.”

Representatives of Ropeswing, which is an entity of Runway NWA, said the project is in line with their greater vision of investing in positive communal spaces.

“We believe in supporting downtowns as an extension of our vision to turn Northwest Arkansas into a world-class metropolitan area with strong communal spaces,” said Mike Malone, the chief coordination officer for Runway Group. “This investment in Downtown Springdale is going to bring the area new opportunities in living, working and leisure, which we hope will serve residents for years to come.”

Traveling Public will be located in the old Ryan’s building in Downtown Springdale. It will have convenient easy access from the Razorback Greenway.