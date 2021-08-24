Apartment complex in Fayetteville to serve homeless vets

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new apartment complex in Fayetteville will serve homeless vets.
Patriot Park will be a 60-unit affordable housing development exclusively for veterans.
The complex is planned for the long-vacant parking lot near the Veteran’s Health Care System of the Ozarks.
Units are also available for low-income veterans and veterans with disabilities.
Rent will range from $295-$590 per month.
Construction should take 12-14 months with the groundbreaking set for September 11.