FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Residents of the Highpoint Apartment complex in Fayetteville are up in arms about a number of problems.

Problems they consider considerable health hazards.

“You can see it’s leaking into the parking lot; it’s sewage, a broken sewage pipe under the building,” says tenant Terrance Ebert.

This is a problem that is not specific to this one apartment build, we spoke with a dozen other residents all in different apartment buildings on property claiming to have similar issues.

“Right now, I have mold growing in my apartment, so there’s gotta be moisture in there. Then when my daughter lived here, the apartment above her flooded sewage, and it came all the way down into her apartment,” says another resident.

We reached out to the apartment complex numerous times and left several messages when someone did answer the phone.

We have not gotten a comment. Residents say it’s the same story on their end.

“They haven’t been in the office for a while, nobody has been there I’ve seen the maintenance man, and that’s it,” says the resident.

“They know about this problem. Yes, there’s no way they don’t know about that; they’ve known about the leaking problem since we moved in,” adds Ebert.