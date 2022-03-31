SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Apollo on Emma, a wedding and special events venue in Springdale, announced that it will serve as a hub for the next week for those who want to make donations following the March 30 storm and tornado that struck the area.

In a social media post, the venue said that it will be accepting “non-perishables, food, water, clothes, bedding, toothbrushes, toothpaste, washcloths, and anything that would help those in need.” They ask that those who would like to make a donation text 479-320-8165.

The facility is located at 308 W. Emma Avenue in Springdale