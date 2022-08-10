FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Franklin County sheriff’s deputies received a report at approximately 6:30 a.m. on August 10 of a body lying near Arkansas Highway 186, south of Interstate 40 near Altus.

According to a press release, the sheriff’s department has asked the Arkansas State Police to lead the investigation. As of Wednesday afternoon, the identity of the female victim is unknown and her body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine the manner and cause of death.

Special Agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division are treating the case as a homicide.