Apple Seeds Farms moves lessons online

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Apple Seeds Farms began teaching programs for students in 2014, but has shifted learning online amid the Coronavirus.

Located on two acres of land in Fayetteville, it works with about 10,000 students from around NWA. Executive Director Mary Thompson said kids can harvest their own fruits and veggies, and learn to cook with recipes.

“[We’re] teaching them where their food comes from, how to cook with it, and what the nutrition is behind it.” Thompson said.

Since schools have shut down, they have donated over 1,000 pounds of produce to students in need.

“All the food that we’re sending home with students we’re sending with a recipe booklet so they know what to do with the food and they have an online YouTube video to help.” Thompson said.

Apple Seeds partners with schools and after school programs around the area to help build students bodies and minds. The non-profit is adding new ways to access content to its online programs, they are posted below.

