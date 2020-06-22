Apple Seeds Farm offered a gourmet picnic in Gulley Park for Father’s Day

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As Coronavirus cases reach record highs in Northwest Arkansas, a local nonprofit hosted a gathering to celebrate Father’s Day, with social distancing in mind.

Families picked up picnic baskets at the farm filled with hot ribs and fresh fruit. They could take them home to eat, or enjoy them at the park. They also brought yard games for families to play outside.

Director Mary Thompson said they were looking for creative ways to celebrate and fundraise, “Everyone is really wanting a sense of connection and fun and some sense of normalcy, so we wanted to offer something that could still be safe,” Thompson said.

She said the farm’s dinners have been a success in the past, so she wanted to offer it again today.

“We wanted to continue doing that, so just doing this in the park where you can see another family having fun kind of brings that sense of connection,” she said.

So far, she’s had success.

“This is the perfect place to be, we can spread out, it’s green and beautiful, and we can support this very good organization of apple seeds and have delicious food at the same time.” Tony Black, a grandfather picnicking with his family said.

Baskets were pre-ordered, starting at $80. The proceeds will support the farm’s food distribution program, helping out families experiencing food insecurity.