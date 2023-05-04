FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local nonprofit gets $70,000 to help feed and educate the community.

Apple Seeds works to inspire healthy living through garden-based education. The Fayetteville City Council approved the funds through American Rescue Plan Act money.

Apple Seeds says the money will help feed the community and teach kids about cooking and nutrition.

“We’ve been growing food on this teaching farm and sharing it with families that need access to fresh produce,” said Mary Thompson, executive director of Apple Seeds. We applied for the ARPA funds to be able to provide more food to more families to more students throughout the Fayetteville area.”

Apple Seeds says COVID-19 and inflation have significantly impacted some people, and it doesn’t want those people to have to choose between healthy food or cheap food.