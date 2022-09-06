FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Apple Seeds of Fayetteville is hosting a fundraiser to raise money for a solar-powered teaching kitchen.

According to a press release, SUNday at the Farm on Sunday, September 11 will raise funds to help complete this project. The event runs from 5-7 p.m. and it will be a “fun and relaxing evening with specialty garden cocktails by the Vault, complimentary beverages from Crisis Brewing, live music from Jeremy Morris, appetizers and light bites prepared on the Lux Grill, and a variety of fun activities, such as yard games and more.”

Tickets to the event are $50 and you must be 21 or older to attend. You can purchase tickets here.

Through our mission, we have taught thousands of children where their food comes from and the importance of cherishing the environment that makes way for that delicious food. We take great pride in our efforts to reduce our environmental impact, and we are thrilled to announce that our Teaching Kitchen is going solar with the help of Perihelion Solar, Amber and Ben Pinter, and the NWA community! Apple Seeds press release, September 6

If you can’t attend the fundraiser but still want to help, the community can support Apple Seeds’ solar project by donating $50 to purchase a half-cell or $100 to purchase a full cell. In addition, through a matching donation, every cell donated by the community will be matched with two additional cells by the Pinter family.

Founded in 2007, Apple Seeds, a Fayetteville-based nonprofit organization, inspires healthy living through garden-based education. Through a variety of hands-on programming, Apple Seeds excites and educates students about healthy food while increasing their access to fresh fruits and vegetables.