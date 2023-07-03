FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Applications are open for the Fall 2023 Citizen’s Police Academy in Fort Smith.

“The Citizen’s Police Academy is an 11-week program designed to give a personal insight into each division of the Fort Smith Police Department,” a release said.

Classes are held on Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. from August 31 to November 9.

Class size is limited to 30 applicants and will be processed in order of receipt.

Applicants must be 18 years of age or older and complete a small background check.

Click here to apply.