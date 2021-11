SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sebastian County employees could get raises next year.

The Sebastian County Quorum Court approved a budget plan for 2022.

It includes $1,500 salary increases for deputies at the Sebastian County Jail and an additional 50 cents per hour for all full and part time county employees.

Seasonal workers’ pay will go up from $11 to $12 per hour. Justices of the peace still need to approve the final budget next month.