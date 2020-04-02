FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — April is Autism Awareness Month and the month is devoted to spreading awareness and promoting inclusion and self-determination.

According to the CDC, one in 54 children are diagnosed with autism. One local father weighed in on his firsthand experience and how far they have come.

John Leachman spoke to KNWA about his experience with his son Cam who is on the austism spectrum and described his thoughts about awareness and inclusion.

Leachman notes that, “Things feel differently today. People are more aware and more accepting. If anything, people are more curious nowadays than judgmental. It is good to see the world so connected to a mission I live every day.”