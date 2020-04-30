April’s best celebrity homes from Top Ten Real Estate Deals

FILE – In this Oct. 22, 2019, file photo, a sign stands outside a home for sale in southeast Denver. On Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, the National Association of Realtors reports on sales of existing homes in January, (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Selena Gomez, Kaley Cuoco and Mindy Kaling made real estate news in April.

Top Ten Real Estate Deals compiled a lit of the best celebrity homes this month.

1. Drake’s 50,000-Square-Foot Toronto Home

This house is almost as big as the White House. Drake’s new 50,000-square-foot Toronto home includes a 44-foot-high-ceiling great room, 3,200-square-foot master suite, and a recording studio.

2. Selena Gomez Buys Tom Petty Home

Selena Gomez purchased Tom Petty’s former Encino, California home for $4.9 million. The deceased rock star had the home built in 1989. The house has six bedrooms, 8 baths, 11,483 square feet, and Tom’s recording studio.

3. Beckhams Move Into Miami

David and Victoria Beckham purchased a full-floor penthouse in a Miami at the One Thousand Museum. The building features extensive security including a helipad.

4. L.A. Mansion Prince Painted Purple

Prince painted NBA-star Carlos Boozer’s Beverly Hills home in purple stripes. The house is new to the market and priced at $29.995 million.

5. Mindy Kaling Grabs Frank Sinatra Home

A Malibu beach home that was built for Frank and Barbara Sinatra in 1992 recently sold to Mindy Kaling for $9.95 million. The house includes seven bedrooms with 5,824 square feet and a hair salon.

6. Jennifer Lawrence Sells Her Penthouse

Jennifer Lawrence has sold her 4,073-square-foot New York penthouse that she put on the market last summer at $15.45 million. The apartment comes with three bedrooms, five baths, city views and a two-story terrace.

7. Pharrell Williams Returns To South Florida

Pharrell Williams bought a $30 million, 7,466-square-foot Miami home on over three acres in Coral Gables with a pool, boathouse, library, koi pond, and summer kitchen.

8. Michelle Pfeiffer Buys Another Home

Just a few weeks after Michelle Pfeiffer and her husband, David E. Kelley, sold their Silicon Valley home for $22 million, the couple bought another California home for $22.5 million.

9. Kaley Cuoco Sells LA Home

Kaley Cuoco put her 7,977-square-foot Los Angeles home with six ensuite bedrooms and a pool on the market last year at $6.9 million, which just sold for $3.95 million. Kaley and her husband, equestrian Karl Cook, just built their new home in LA’s Hidden Hills neighborhood.

10. Adam Lambert’s Sunset Strip Home

The home that Adam Lambert bought in 2009 after he was a performer on American Idol is for sale at $3.35 million. The Sunset Strip home features city-light views, a designer kitchen, a master suite with the city views, and a master spa with a private terrace.