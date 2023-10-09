SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 76-year-old AQ Chicken House is making a comeback in 2025 under new ownership.

A family-led company, Catalyst Capital, will be operating the relaunch of the Northwest Arkansas classic under their ownership located along North 48th Street at the Elm Springs Road exit west of Interstate 49.

“I am very much looking forward to working with my family to reimagine AQ and re-open the

restaurant for future generations to enjoy,” said Tom Lundstrum, new owner.

The new owners aim to keep the AQ Chicken House tradition for the Northwest Arkansans. The Springdale family says they are committed to preserving the traditions for generations to come.

“We’re hoping that people who visit AQ get a flavor of those traditions along with great food,” said Jacob Lively, Catalyst Capital’s chief executive officer. “Our desire is that newcomers and locals alike experience the spirit of what has made NWA a special place to live for years and why it will continue to be great in the future.”