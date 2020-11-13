AR: 3,000+ filed for unemployment — week ending 11/7

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — In Arkansas, 3,209 people filed initial unemployment claims for the week ending November 7, according to the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), a drop of 805 from the prior week.

PUA Claims: There were 2,585 claims for the week ending November 7, a decrease of 70 from the previous week.

PEUC Claims: For the week ending October 24, 15,678 filed for benefits, the week before, October 17, 16,057 filed for benefits, according to the DOL.

As of October 24, 2,900 Arkansans have filed for Extended Benefits (EB) claims, the previous week 2,062 filed EB claims. An EB claim is for those who have exhausted all benefits — UI, PEUC — and it offers an additional 16 weeks (four months) of payments. The payment amount is the same as regular unemployment compensation. Nationally, more than a half-million people are on Extended Benefits.

There were 709,000 Americans who filed for unemployment for the first time for the week ending November 7, a decrease of 48,000, according to the DOL.

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims



Initial claims were 709,000 for the week ending 11/7 (-48,000).



Insured unemployment was 6,786,000 for the week ending 10/31 (-436,000).https://t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW — US Labor Department (@USDOL) November 12, 2020

The novel coronavirus continues to plague the nation. The latest data from Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 data shows 53 million global cases and 10.6 million are in the U.S., as of Friday, November 13.

There have been 1.3 million deaths globally, nearly 243,000 deaths nationally and 2,144 people have died from the virus in Arkansas. The number of deaths in Arkansas reflects probable and confirmed cases.

In Arkansas, 111,357 have recovered from COVID-19.