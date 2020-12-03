AR: 3200+ filed for unemployment — week ending 11/28

Close-up of hands finding jobs in newspaper with cup in background.

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansans filing for unemployment for the first time was 3,260, compared to last week’s adjusted number of 4,276, according to the Department of Labor’s weekly report for the week ending November 28.

PUA Claims: There were 2,060 claims for the week ending November 28, a decrease of 1,132 from the previous week.

PEUC Claims: For the week ending November 14, 12,414 filed for benefits. The week before, November 7, 12,395 (+19) filed for benefits, according to the DOL.

EXTENDED BENEFITS (EB): As of November 14, 876 Arkansans filed for this benefit. As of November 7, 3,883 filed EB claims. People who are on EBs have exhausted all previous benefits. EBs last for 16 weeks and 36 states offer this program.

Nationally, 75,000 fewer people applied initial unemployment claims for a total of 712,000, compared to last week.

Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 data shows nearly 65 million global cases, 13.9 million are in the U.S., and nearly 1.5 million global deaths as of Thursday, December 3.

Arkansas is dealing with COVID-19 case spikes, as are most states across the country. As of Wednesday, December 2, of the state’s 75 counties, Pulaski, Washington, and Benton Counties have had the most cases for a cumulative total of 39,824. Cumulative deaths are 2,312, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.