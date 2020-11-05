AR: 3,500+ filed for unemployment — week ending 10/31

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Department of Labor’s weekly unemployment report shows 3,519 Arkansans filed initial claims for the week ending October 31, 2020. That’s a drop of 500 from the previous week.

PUA Claims: There were 2,655 claims for the week ending October 31, a decrease of 186 from the previous week.

PEUC Claims: Sixteen-thousand-fifty-seven claims were filed for the week ending October 17. For the week ending October 10, 19,378 filed for benefits, according to the DOL.

There were 751,000 first-time claims for the week ending October 31 across the country, a decrease of 7,000 from the previous week.

STATES WITH THE LARGEST INCREASE IN INITIAL CLAIMS, WEEK ENDING 10/24:

Illinois: 6,190

Michigan: 5,442

Massachusetts: 2,483

Minnesota: 1,848

Connecticut: 1,621

STATES WITH THE LARGEST DECREASES IN INITIAL CLAIMS, WEEK ENDING 10/24:

Texas: 10,113

California: 7,700

Florida: 6,528

New York: 3,291

Louisiana: 3,096

COVID-19 LATEST

Johns Hopkins University data shows 48,261,898 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,2 million deaths globally, as of Thursday, November 5. In the U.S., there has been more than 9.4 million cases and 233,777 deaths COVID-related.

On Wednesday, November 4, the U.S. set a new one-day record for coronavirus cases — 100,000. In Arkansas, deaths crossed the 2,000 mark (that includes probable/confirmed) and 1,293 new cases were reported, according to the Arkansas Department of Health data.