AR: 3,600+ filed for unemployment — week ending 12/26

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — First-time filers for unemployment in Arkansas was 3,625, a 351 decrease from last week, for the week ending December 26, according to the Department of Labor’s weekly report (DOL).

PUA Claims: There were 1,523 claims for the week ending December 26, a decrease of 161 from the previous week.

PEUC Claims: For the week ending December 12, 10,016 filed for benefits. The week before, December 5, 10,189 filed for benefits, according to the DOL.

EXTENDED BENEFITS (EB): As of December 12, 143 Arkansans filed for this benefit, and 154 for the week of December 5. EB claims are for those who have exhausted all previous benefits. EBs last for 16 weeks and 36 states offer this program.

There were 787,000 who filed for benefits across the country, a nearly 20,000 decrease. The previous week there were 806,000 initial jobless claims filed.

Johns Hopkins University reports nearly 83 million global cases, with nearly 20 million in the U.S., and global deaths are 1.8 million and 342,634 are in the U.S., as of Thursday, December 31. On average there are more than 180,000 new COVID-19 cases per day, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

On Wednesday, December 30, Arkansas had 3,184 new COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths for a total of 3,637. There are now 21,853 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health. A total of 1,174 people are hospitalized and 205 are on ventilators.