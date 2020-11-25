AR: 3700+ filed for unemployment — week ending 11/21

This photo illustration of Ben Franklin wearing a healthcare surgical mask on a $100 bill illustrates the Coronavirus, the protection of wearing a mask during international travel, and economic costs affecting business, transportation, travel, and commercial airlines. Getty Images.

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Department of Labor (DOL) reports 3,736 Arkansans filed for unemployment for the first time for the week ending November 21. This is an increase of 252 claims from the previous week.

Last year, during this same period, 1,704 filed for unemployment in Arkansas.

PUA Claims: There were 3,192 claims for the week ending November 21, a decrease of 140 from the previous week.

PEUC Claims: For the week ending November 7, 12,395 filed for benefits. The week before, October 31, 13,473 filed for benefits, according to the DOL.

EXTENDED BENEFITS (EB): As of November 7, 3,883 Arkansans filed for this benefit. As of October 31, 3,859 filed EB claims. People who are on EBs have exhausted all previous benefits. EBs last for 16 weeks and 36 states offer this program.

There were 778,000 Americans across the country who filed for unemployment for the first time, an increase of 30,000 from last week.

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims



Initial claims were 778,000 for the week ending 11/21 (+30,000).



Insured unemployment was 6,071,000 for the week ending 11/14 (-299,000).https://t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW — US Labor Department (@USDOL) November 25, 2020

LARGEST INCREASES IN INITIAL CLAIMS (week ending 11/14)

Louisiana (+33,573)

Massachusetts (+9,859)

Texas (+5,216)

Kentucky (+3,770)

Minnesota (+3,608)

LARGEST DECREASES

Illinois (-20,581)

Washington (-8,904)

New Jersey (-7,990)

Florida (-7,045)

Georgia (-4,201)

The pandemic has taken people’s lives and their jobs, in some cases. Filings continue to be historically high, and COVID-19 cases continue to climb nationally.

Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 data shows nearly 60 million global cases and 12.6 million are in the U.S., as of Wednesday, November 25.

In Arkansas, there have been 2,405 deaths and 128,831 recoveries as of Wednesday, November 25, according to Johns Hopkins data.