AR: 3,700+ filed for unemployment — week ending 10/17

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — There were 3,714 first-time filers for unemployment benefits for the week ending October 17, according to the Department of Labor (DOL).
In Arkansas, the weekly report shows a decrease of 2,005 first-time filers compared to last week.
PUA Claims: There were 3,005 claims for the week ending October 10, a 569 decrease from the previous week.
PEUC Claims: 21,280 claims were filed for the week ending September 19, only a slight drop of 213 from September 26, according to the DOL.
Nationally, 787,000 filed claims — a decrease of 55,000 from the previous week.
The highest insured unemployment rates in the week ending October
- Hawaii 14.9%
- California 11.5%
- Nevada 11.3%
- Georgia 9.3%
- Puerto Rico 9.3%
- Louisiana 8.8%
- District of Columbia 8.4%
- New Mexico 7.8%
- New York 7.7%
- Illinois 7.6%
Johns Hopkins University data shows 41.3 million confirmed COVID-19 cases globally, and more than 1.1 million globals deaths as of Thursday, October 22. In the U.S. there are 7.5 million cases and 222,263 deaths — the most of any country.