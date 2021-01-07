AR: 3,900+ filed for unemployment — week ending 1/2

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — In Arkansas, 3,912 people filed for unemployment benefits for the week ending January 2, 2021, according to the Department of Labor (DOL). This is an increase of 251 applications.

PUA Claims: For the week ending December 26, 1,500 filed for benefits, according to the DOL.

PEUC Claims: For the week ending December 19, 9,378 filed for benefits, a decrease of 638 from the previous week, according to the DOL.

EXTENDED BENEFITS (EB): As of December 19, 107 Arkansans filed for this benefit. For the week ending December 12, 143 filed EB claims.

There were 787,000 weekly initial claims filed across the country for the week ending January 2, 2021.

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims



Initial claims were 787,000 for the week ending 1/2 (-3,000).



Insured unemployment was 5,072,000 for the week ending 12/26 (-126,000).https://t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW — US Labor Department (@USDOL) January 7, 2021

On Wednesday, January 6, Arkansas had the most COVID-19 deaths in a day — 65. The state’s cumulative deaths from the virus are nearing 4,000. There were 3,705 new cases for a total of 25,092 active, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson’s office.

Johns Hopkins University reports 87.4 million global cases, with 21.3 million in the U.S., and global deaths are nearly 1.9 million with more than 361,000 in the U.S., as of Thursday, January 7.