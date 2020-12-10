AR: 3,900+ filed for unemployment — week ending 12/5

Under the CARES Act, PEUC and EB set to expire 12/26/2020

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Department of Labor’s (DOL) unemployment report shows 3,937 Arkansas filed for the week ending December 5, an increase of 274 from last week.

PUA Claims: There were 2,316 claims for the week ending December 5, an increase of 256 from the previous week.

PEUC Claims: For the week ending November 21, 10,881 filed for benefits. The week before, November 14, 12,414 filed for benefits, according to the DOL.

EXTENDED BENEFITS (EB): As of November 21, 255 Arkansans filed for this benefit. As of November 14, 876 filed EB claims. EB claims are for those who have exhausted all previous benefits. EBs last for 16 weeks and 36 states offer this program.

Under the CARES Act, all states offered an extra 13 weeks of PEUC (federal funded) for people who exhausted regular unemployment (state funded). In Arkansas, after PEUC ran out, 16 weeks of EB was created and people could apply for it. However, if extended legislation does not happen no PEUC or PUA benefits will be paid after December 31, 2020, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

Across the country, an additional 137,000 people filed for unemployment for a total of 853,000 for the week ending December 5.

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims



Initial claims were 853,000 for the week ending 12/5 (+137,000).



Insured unemployment was 5,757,000 for the week ending 11/28 (+230,000).https://t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW — US Labor Department (@USDOL) December 10, 2020

STATES WITH THE LARGEST INCREASE FOR WEEK ENDING 11/28

Illinois (+8,535)

Oregon (+5,461)

Colorado (+1,905)

Indiana (+1,746)

Louisiana (+1,735)

STATES WITH THE LARGEST DECREASE FOR WEEK ENDING 11/28

California (-37,803)

Texas (-14,123)

Michigan (-10,976)

Georgia (-9,905)

Washington (-7,881)

Congress continues to try and hash out another round of COVID-19 relief as unemployment benefits — and the eviction moratorium — are set to expire by the end of the year. As of Wednesday, December 9, lawmakers had not reached an agreement.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 spread continues to increase in most states.

In Arkansas, there has been a cumulative total of 176,652 cases —2,327 were from Wednesday. There are 19,863 recoveries, 18,765 active cases and a total of 2,786 deaths, according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s data.

Johns Hopkins University’s COVID-19 dashboard shows 69 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and nearly 1.6 million global deaths due to the virus. There have been nearly 290,000 deaths in the U.S.