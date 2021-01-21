AR: 4,000+ filed for unemployment — week ending 1/16

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — In Arkansas, there were 4,079 people who filed initial unemployment claims for the week ending January 16, according to the Department of Labor (DOL).

PUA Claims: For the week ending January 16, there were 139 who filed for this benefit.

PEUC Claims: For the week ending January 2, 2,410 filed for benefits, on December 29, 9,395 filed according to the DOL.

EXTENDED BENEFITS (EB): As of January 2, 152 Arkansans filed for this benefit. For the week ending December 26, 80 people had filed EB claims.

Last week, the Biden administration announced a nearly $2 trillion stimulus plan, which includes an extension of federal unemployment programs.

Initial unemployment claims across the country were 900,000, according to the DOL.

The number of people impacted by the pandemic continues to increase. In Arkansas, there were 55 COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday, January 20. Statewide there are 20,391 active cases, 1,179 people are hospitalized, and 212 are on ventilators, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

Since the start of the pandemic in mid-March, more than 200,000 have recovered, according to the ADH.

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 dashboard shows 97 million global cases — 24.4 million are in the U.S. There are more than 2 million global deaths and 406,536 are in the U.S., as of Thursday, January 21.