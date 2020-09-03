AR: 4,700+ filed for unemployment — week ending 8/29

A human resource representative from Unified Brands, right, reviews submitted paperwork from a job applicant at an outdoor drive-up job fair outside the Mississippi Department of Employment Security WIN Job Center in Pearl, Miss., Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — First-time unemployment claims in Arkansas were 4,733 for the week ending August 29, according to the Arkansas Department of Labor (DOL).

Last week 5,660 filed claims for the first time, according to the DOL.

PUA Claims: 10,912, the previous week’s claims were 15,381.

PUAC Claims: 21,879 for the week ending August 15.

There is a bit of reprieve for renters in the state. The Centers for Disease Control issued a moratorium due to the pandemic effective Friday, September 4. The state has more than $5 million in funding available through non-profits to distribute to renters ($670,000 is from the federal agency Arkansas Finance Authority).

The governor emphasized that residents have the responsibility to present an affidavit/statement to a community action agency or a non-profit agency to be able to qualify for assistance. Also, the reason a person cannot pay rent is a result of lost income due to COVID-19.

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims



Initial claims were 881,000 for the week ending 8/29 (-130,000).



Insured unemployment was 13,254,000 for the week ending 8/22 (-1,238,000).https://t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW — US Labor Department (@USDOL) September 3, 2020

Nationally, claims were 881,000.

This week, Arkansas reported a single-day COVID-19 death count of 27 — the highest ever — and an additional 20 deaths on Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 861.

Cumulative case totals are 63,081 and recoveries are 56,889, according to Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 dashboard.

Johns Hopkins University data shows 26,140,922 confirmed COVID-19 cases globally, and 865,467 deaths as of Thursday, September 3. In the U.S. there are 6.1 million cases and 186,693 deaths.

AR: 5,200+ filed for unemployment — week ending 8/22.

AR: 5,800+ filed for unemployment — week ending 8/15

AR: 5,400+ filed for unemployment — week ending 8/8

AR: 12,000 filed for unemployment — week ending 8/1