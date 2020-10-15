AR: 5,000+ filed for unemployment — week ending 10/10

People wait to speak with representatives from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission about unemployment claims Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Midwest City, Okla. The number of laid-off workers seeking U.S. unemployment benefits rose to 1.1 million last week of Aug. 9, after two weeks of declines, evidence that employers are still cutting large numbers of jobs as the coronavirus bedevils the U.S. economy. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Department of Labor’s weekly unemployment report shows 5,065 Arkansans filed for the first time for the week ending October 10, 2020.

The previous week, 5,484 filed for unemployment in Arkansas, according to the report.

PUA Claims: There were 3,574 claims for the week ending October 10, a slight decrease of 28 from the previous week.

PEUC Claims: 21,493 claims were filed for the week ending September 26, only a slight drop of 103 from September 19, according to the DOL.

Nationally, unemployment filings increased by 53,000 for a total of 898,000 filings for benefits for the first time, according to the DOL October 10th data.

Initial claims were 898,000 for the week ending 10/10 (+53,000).



Insured unemployment was 10,018,000 for the week ending 10/3 (-1,165,000).https://t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW — US Labor Department (@USDOL) October 15, 2020

Johns Hopkins University data shows 38,599,508 confirmed COVID-19 cases globally, and 1,093,548 global deaths as of Thursday, October 15. In the U.S. there are nearly 8 million cases and 216,933 deaths — the most of any country.

Across the country, there has been a surge in COVID-19 cases. In Arkansas, there have been a total of 95,246 COVID-19 cases, 85,597 recoveries, and 1,484 deaths, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

On Tuesday, October 13, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson extended the COVID-19 Executive Order 20-48.