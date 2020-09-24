AR: 5,100+ filed for unemployment — week ending 9/19

July 20, 2010. People arrive to seek employment opportunities at a JobTrain office in Menlo Park, Calif. On Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, Sacramento, California, had more than 1 million pending claims for unemployment benefits. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — There were 5,188 first-time unemployment filers in Arkansas for the week ending September 19, an increase of about 600 from last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL).

PUA Claims: 6,068 for the week ending September 19, a decrease of 644 from the previous week.

PEUC Claims: 20,826 claims were filed for the week ending September 5, a drop of 770 from August 29, according to the DOL.

Nationally, first-time unemployment claims stayed under a million — there were 870,000 an increase of 4,000 from the previous week.

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims



Initial claims were 870,000 for the week ending 9/19 (+4,000).



Insured unemployment was 12,580,000 for the week ending 9/12 (-167,000).https://t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW — US Labor Department (@USDOL) September 24, 2020

Johns Hopkins University data shows nearly 32 million confirmed COVID-19 cases globally and 977,624 deaths as of Thursday morning, September 24. In the U.S. there are nearly 6 million cases and 201,959 deaths.

In Arkansas, the COVID-19 related death toll is more than 1,000 and cumulative cases are at 74,772 with 67,519 recoveries, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. However, Johns Hopkins reports 1,229 deaths in Arkansas and 69,952 recoveries.