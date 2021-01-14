AR: 5,500+ filed for unemployment — week ending 1/9

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — There were 5,570 initial unemployment claims filed in Arkansas for the week ending January 9, according to the Department of Labor’s (DOL) weekly report.

On January 2, 2020, 1,824 Arkansans filed initial claims, according to the DOL.

PUA Claims: For the week ending December 26, data were adjusted to show 26,695 filed for benefits and no information was available for the week ending January 9, according to the DOL.

PEUC Claims: For the week ending December 26, 9,395 filed for benefits, on December 19, 9,378 filed according to the DOL.

EXTENDED BENEFITS (EB): As of December 28, 80 Arkansans filed for this benefit. For the week ending December 19, 107 filed EB claims.

There were 787,000 weekly initial claims filed across the country for the week ending January 2, 2021.

Nearly 1 million people filed jobless claims last week, according to the DOL.

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims



Initial claims were 965,000 for the week ending 1/9 (+181,000).



Insured unemployment was 5,271,000 for the week ending 1/2 (+199,000).https://t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW — US Labor Department (@USDOL) January 14, 2021

On Wednesday, January 13, 501 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Arkansas. On January 6 and 13 there were 65 deaths on each of those days — the highest since the start of the pandemic. The state’s cumulative deaths from the virus are 4,186. There have been 212,464 cases reported since mid-March 2020, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Johns Hopkins University reports 92.5 million global cases, with 23 million in the U.S., and global deaths are nearly 2 million with more than 385,000 in the U.S., as of Thursday, January 14.