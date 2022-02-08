FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Aflac’s inaugural Aflac Care Index found that Arkansas was among the 11 most finanially at-risk states for medical debt, and among those 11, ranked 2nd overall for prevalence of heart disease/stroke.

According to a press release, the nationwide survey explored Americans’ exposure to medical debt resulting from medical bills not covered by insurance.

A few key insights around Arkansas residents’ medical debt exposure found in the survey are as follows:

40% are very concerned about their ability to pay medical expenses not covered by insurance, with 43% more concerned today than they were five years ago.

Nearly half of respondents (46%) cannot go more than one week without a paycheck and still pay their bills.

43% have no emergency or rainy-day fund.

According to the Aflac Care Index, 24% of respondents nationally report having no money in their savings accounts and 48% say they have $1,000 or less. Further exacerbating the situation is that 33% of insured Americans cannot go more than one week without a paycheck, while 71% cannot endure a month without pay, leading many (25%) to have to borrow money in the event of a medical emergency, with almost a quarter (22%) saying they would need to find an additional job, while 6% would have to file bankruptcy.

“The Aflac Care Index reveals that the high cost of health care is a huge problem for the uninsured, but they are not alone, as even among those who have health insurance, nearly half say that they could not pay for costs that are not covered by their insurance,” said Aflac U.S. President Teresa White. “As a company that cares for our neighbors, our employees and our communities, we want to utilize this information to help address this national challenge head on. No one should have to choose between daily living expenses and paying medical bills, which unfortunately, is how many Americans are forced to live today.”