ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The ArkansasBlue welcome center in Rogers will host free workout classes this summer.

According to a press release, the classes are designed for all skill levels and open to everyone. They will be held at 9 a.m. each Saturday from July 9-August 27.

“Exercise and being active are great ways to not only increase your strength and stamina, but also reduce stress and have some fun,” said Kirsten Lippencott, manager of health and well-being at Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield. “Group classes are also a great way to make new friends while improving your health.”

Classes will be held at the Rogers welcome center at 4602 W. Walnut Street.

Class Schedule

July 9 – High Impact Interval Training (HIIT) with Crystal Tharp of Werk Fitness

July 16 – Pilates with Maya Kivisto of Club Pilates

July 23 – Barre by Ember Dennison of Barre3

July 30 – Body Sculpting with Crystal Tharp of Werk Fitness

August 6 – High Impact Interval Training (HIIT) with Crystal Tharp of Werk Fitness

August 13 – Couples Dancing with Kathleen and Jonathan Seals of Arthur Murray Dance

August 20 – Pilates with Emma Speir of Club Pilates

August 27 – Barre with Ember Dennison of Barre3

“We are proud to be able to provide the community with an opportunity to enjoy a great, free workout with highly trained, local instructors and facilities,” said Candice Holt, supervisor of the ArkansasBlue welcome center in Rogers. “It’s also a great chance to try a new kind of workout you’ve been curious about but were hesitant to commit to.”