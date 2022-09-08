LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Forbes magazine released its 2022 list of America’s Best Employers for Women and ranked Arkansas BlueCross and BlueShield 107th among 400 companies across the nation.

“Arkansas Blue Cross is devoted to not only providing our members the best service and care but creating a great place to work, promoting diversity and providing opportunities to succeed,” said Arkansas Blue Cross Executive Vice President and Chief Health Management Officer Alicia Berkemeyer. “Women have so much talent and skill to offer organizations. We are proud to be an employer of choice and thankful so many incredible women have chosen to use their talents at Arkansas Blue Cross.”

According to a BlueCross press release, the Best Employers for Women 2022 were chosen based on an independent survey of 50,000 employees currently employed at companies with at least 1,000 workers in their U.S. operations. The evaluation was based on four different criteria:

Direct recommendations — General work topics: Employees were asked to give their opinion on a series of statements surrounding the likelihood of recommendation, atmosphere & development, image, working conditions, salary and wage, workplace, and diversity regarding their own employer.

The magazine also looked for organizations that support women both inside and outside of their organizations.

“My growth as a leader can be largely attributed to the opportunities extended to me by the leaders within the organization who recognized my potential,” said Sherri Brewer, manager of clinical services for Arkansas Blue Cross. “Having an executive leadership team who is accessible, listens and responds to feedback from employees is invaluable in one’s leadership journey.”

Earlier this year, Forbes also ranked Arkansas BlueCross among America’s Best Midsize Employers and America’s Best Employers by State.

“We believe strong companies are made up of a talented, smart and diverse team, who use their unique skills to collaborate and innovate,” said Arkansas Blue Cross President and CEO Curtis Barnett. “We are proud to provide all of our employees a supportive workplace with opportunities to grow. And we are appreciative of the women in leadership and on the frontlines who take such good care of our members and communities every day to help Arkansas be the great place it is in which to live, work, learn and play.”

The full list of America’s Best Employers for Women can be found here.