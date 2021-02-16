AR: COVID-19 vaccine distribution update

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson said Arkansas will be getting 7,000 more COVID-19 vaccines per week.

He made the announcement at the weekly COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, February 16.

Nearly 482,000 doses have been administered in Arkansas.

That’s an increase of 3,400 since Monday, February 15.

In total, the state has received 719,000 doses.

These vaccines, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, are going to people in Phase 1-A and select groups in Phase 1-B.

COVID-19 vaccines might not be available yet at Walmart because of the winter storm that has enveloped the state.

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in Arkansas are supposed to get more than 11,000 doses of the vaccine. But today, Gov. Hutchinson said the weather has slowed down the distribution.

COVID-19 State Profile Report for Arkansas is generated by  Data Strategy and Execution Workgroup in the Joint Coordination Cell, in collaboration with the White House. February 7, 2021, is the most recent update.

