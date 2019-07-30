AR: Death penalty sought in killing of former state senator

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KARK) — Prosecutors say they plan to seek the death penalty against a woman charged with killing a former Arkansas lawmaker.

Former State Senator Linda Collins was found dead outside her own home last month, June 4.

Our sister station KARK is in Little Rock outside the courthouse, Tyler Thomason reports.

On Tuesday, Prosecutor Henry Boyce told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette his office would formally announce the death penalty request.

In a court arraignment, Rebecca Lynn O’Donnell said she understood the charges and her attorney entered a not guilty plea to capital murder on her behalf.



Collins was found dead June 4 outside her home in Pocahontas, which is about 130 miles northeast of Little Rock.



Authorities have released few details about Collins’ killing and have not said how she died.



The judge has ordered O’Donnell be held on no bond.