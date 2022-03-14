LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In recognition of National Arbor Day, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division will be hosting giveaways of bare root seedlings at various locations across the state each Friday from March 18 through April 29.

“Adding trees to your yard or to a community forest is beneficial to all Arkansans, and Spring is an excellent time to plant trees,” said Kristine Kimbro, Urban and Community Forestry Coordinator for the Forestry Division. “With these giveaways celebrating Arbor Day, we hope to provide all Arkansans with access to the many benefits trees provide.”

The Forestry Division will be hosting giveaways at various locations across the state. The following is a listing of locations and times currently scheduled:

Friday, March 18

Conway – Faulkner County Museum Log Cabin, 801 Locust Street: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Hot Springs – Garland County Library, 1427 Malvern Avenue: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Arkadelphia – Clark County Conservation District Office, 640 South 6 th Street C: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Street C: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Marshall – Between Los Aztecas/Marshall Milling True Value, 234 Highway 65: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Friday, March 25

Dardanelle – Wal-Mart, 1172 AR-7: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Clarksville – The Peach Pit, 101 McConnell Drive: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Marshall – Between Los Aztecas/Marshall Milling True Value, 234 Highway 65: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Friday, April 1

Trumann – City Administration Office, 825 Highway 463 North: Time to be determined

Wynne – Wynne Fire Department, 1111 Falls Boulevard: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Friday, April 8

Monette – Location and time to be determined

Texarkana – Four States Fairgrounds, 3700 East 50th Street: Time to be determined

Friday, April 15

Berryville – Berryville Square, Fountain Park: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Monticello – University of Arkansas at Monticello Forestry Building Parking Lot, 110 University Court: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Friday, April 22

Fayetteville – Unitarian Church of Fayetteville, 901 Cleveland Street: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Searcy – Lowe’s, 3701 East Race Avenue: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sheridan – Mad Butcher, 815 Rock Street: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Hot Springs – Garland County Library, 1427 Malvern Avenue: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Osceola – Natural Resources Conservation Service Office, 3137 West Keiser Avenue: Time to be determined

Friday, April 29

Pine Bluff – Pine Bluff High School, 711 West 11 th Avenue: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Avenue: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Casa – City Hall, 3587 AR-10: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

DeQueen – Bailey Discount Lumber, 880 East Collin Raye Drive: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Additional locations will be added throughout the month. Visit agriculture.arkansas.gov/forestry/urban-community-forestry/free-tree-friday/ for giveaway locations and times or contact Kristine Kimbro at Kristine.kimbro@agriculture.arkansas.gov.