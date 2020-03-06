AR-DOT proposal to widen Highway 112

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation is asking for your input on plans to widen a local highway.

Tonight AR-DOT held a public input meeting to discuss the potential widening of state Highway 112 in Fayetteville.

The plan is to widen the road between Trucker’s Drive and Howard Nickell Road.

Ruby Johnson with AR-DOT said the project would help with congestion in the area.

“The area is growing, there’s development throughout this whole corridor so with this proposed project it would help traffic move smoother,” said Ruby Johnson with the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Once final designs are chosen Johnson said AR-DOT hopes to start acquiring property in late 2021 and for construction to begin 2022.

Comments on the proposed plans are still being accepted.