AR educators try to get kids caught up in school

NORTHWEST, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas educators are focusing on getting kids caught up on their academics as the pandemic has put some students way behind.

I think this is something that over the next 2 to 3 years, maybe longer, we will have to basically work with these kids to make sure that they’re where they [need] to be. PETE JOENKS, ASSIST. SUPERINTENDENT OF CURRICULUM & INSTRUCTION, PRAIRIE GROVE SCHOOL DISTRICT

It’s no secret COVID-19’s challenges have caused student learning to suffer.

Every student, no matter how old they are, no matter whether they’ve been in school every day this year or not, no matter what classes they are taking, every student is in a different place than they would be if this had not happened. DAVID WOOLLY, SUPERINTENDENT, ALMA SCHOOL DISTRICT



Schools in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are striving to fix that though.

Alma Schools Superintendent David Woolly said the district is adding 15 short-term staff to assess individual needs.

“Specifically to help all students to recover whatever learning they lost last spring and all this school year,” Woolly said.

Prairie Grove Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Pete Joenks said the district is trying to build partnerships with parents.

“Basically be a communicator with us, help us know how [your] kids are doing so that we can make decisions in response to how our students are doing when they stay at home,” he said.

Both districts hope to reach the same end goal — to bridge the learning gap.

We’ll do whatever it takes to do that. PETE JOENKS, ASSIST. SUPERINTENDENT OF CURRICULUM & INSTRUCTION, PRAIRIE GROVE SCHOOL DISTRICT

“Parents need to feel confident and comfortable that we’re going to get it done, no matter what their child needs, we’re going to get it done,” Woolly said.