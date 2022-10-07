FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With three months to go in the year, total medical marijuana sales in the state of Arkansas have eclipsed $200 million in 2022.

According to a report from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA), the Natural State’s medical marijuana patients spent $23.9 million at the state’s 38 dispensaries in September to obtain 4,571 pounds of cannabis. The Natural Relief Dispensary in Sherwood had the biggest month, with 431 pounds sold.

Suite 443 in Hot Springs was next with 407 pounds, and 18 dispensaries around the state sold more than 100 pounds for the month. The Arkansas Department of Health reports 92,035 active patient cards.

“Patients spent approximately $800,000 daily in September on medical marijuana purchases, “ said Scott Hardin, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. “Additionally, 4,571 pounds is the largest month for sales in 2022. Through the first nine months of 2022, patients have spent $205 million to obtain 36,600 pounds of medical marijuana. We anticipate 2022 sales will surpass the $264.9 million spent in 2021.”

A state amendment legalizing the recreational use of marijuana by adults is Issue 4 on the Arkansas general election ballot. A recent study by the Arkansas Economic Development Institute estimated that the measure would create 6,400 jobs in Arkansas by 2027.