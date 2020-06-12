AR moving into Phase Two despite record increase in cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The state will still move into Phase Two of reopening even though we are reporting the largest single-day increase in positive cases.

Dr. Jose Romero with Arkansas Children’s said in the last 24 hours, 5,951 people were tested with a 7.1% positivity rate.

The governor said we will move forward into Phase Two Monday based on guidance from his medical advisory board.

“That was based on the data and the science and the fact that there’s no correlation between lifting restrictions in phase one with what we did and what we see today in any growth in cases,” he said.

Phase Two means all businesses can move to two-thirds capacity as long as they continue to practice social distancing.