WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — A new letter from Arkansas Congressman Bruce Westerman and nearly 40 of his fellow lawmakers is calling for pharmacies such as Rite Aid, Walgreens and CVS to refuse to dispense the abortion drug mifepristone.

The letter, penned by Westerman, Georgia Congressman Earl Carter and New Jersey Congressman Chris Smith, was signed by 35 House Republicans and published earlier today.

Mifepristone was first approved by the FDA in 2000 and has since been one of the most widely used drugs for abortions. The organization maintains that the drug is safe.

“Mifepristone is safe when used as indicated and directed and consistent with the Mifepristone Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) Program. The FDA approved Mifeprex more than 20 years ago based on a thorough and comprehensive review of the scientific evidence presented and determined that it was safe and effective for its indicated use,” the FDA’s website said.

The letter from Westerman claimed that the drug wasn’t safe.

“There is substantial evidence that mifepristone harms women and girls, and your organization’s choice to dispense it for the sole purpose of killing the unborn child of a woman known to be pregnant violates your organization’s mission of protecting public health by ensuring the safe use of pharmaceuticals,” the letter said.

Rite Aid, Walgreens and CVS were all mentioned in the letter due to their commitments to become certified in dispensing the drug.

Co-signors include Brad Wenstrup (R-OH), Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), Mike Bost (R-IL), Jeff Duncan (R-SC), Bob Latta (R-OH), Jim Banks (R-IN), Kat Cammack (R-FL), Diana Harshbarger (R-TN), Mike Kelly (R-PA), Cory Mills (R-FL), Jerry Carl (R-AL), Mark Alford (R-MO), Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Ralph Norman (R-SC), Mike Ezell (R-MS), Andrew Clyde (R-GA), Keith Self (R-TX), David Rouzer (R-NC), James Moylan (R-GU), Bill Posey (R-FL), Greg Steube (R-FL), Claudia Tenney (R-NY), Dan Newhouse (R-WA), August Pfluger (R-TX), Brian Babin (R-TX), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Bob Good (R-VA), Clay Higgins (R-LA), Alex Mooney (R-MD), Scott Franklin (R-FL), Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Eric Burlison (R-MO), Drew Ferguson (R-GA) and Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-PA).

The full letter can be read here.