AR sees largest number of community COVID-19 cases

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas sees it’s largest number of COVID-19 cases related to community-spread in a 24-hour period.

A large percentage of the new cases reported today are in Benton and Washington counties.

Gov. Hutchinson said of the new 261 cases reported more than 40% are in our area, 85 are in Benton County, 76% in Rogers alone, and 25% are in Washington County, a majority in Springdale.

The Governor also said 42% of those cases had Spanish surnames and that the state plans to look into why this could be.

“We do have challenges in the hispanic community in terms of our outreach. Making them aware, making sure we have the testing which we’re expanding, we’re learning more and we really want to have an increased effort in outreach,” Hutchinson said.

Gov. Hutchinson also mentioned the state tested 2,966 people in the last 24 hours.

With the 261 positive cases that gives us a 3.9% positivity rate.